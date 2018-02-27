Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Woodworker Transforms a Chunk of Walnut Into a Beautiful 8 Ball

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Creating an 8 Ball Out of Wood

Portland, Oregon woodworker Frank Howarth of Frank Makes posted a fascinating video where he demonstrates how he transformed a chunk of walnut into a beautiful 8 ball.

I have woodturned an 8 ball from a chunk of walnut that has been kicking around the shop for about a decade. I first turned a sphere from the walnut. I originally was thinking of making it into a Death Star but then we came up with the idea of making it into an 8 ball. I cut the white of the 8 into the walnut sphere on a CNC router. A large part of this project was figuring out how to hold the sphere on the CNC table securely. Then I cut the white of the 8 from a piece of maple to fit into the sphere. I then continued turning the sphere and made the 8 flush with the surface. I used walnut oil for the finish.

A post shared by Frank Howarth (@frank.howarth) on

A post shared by Frank Howarth (@frank.howarth) on

A post shared by Frank Howarth (@frank.howarth) on

A post shared by Frank Howarth (@frank.howarth) on

A post shared by Frank Howarth (@frank.howarth) on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog. Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP