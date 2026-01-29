Caring Woman Spends Four Hours Reviving a Dehydrated Hummingbird Too Weak to Feed

Scarlet Ravin of Manifestation Ladder shared how she revived a tiny hummingbird who was so weak from dehydration that he didn’t have the energy to fly up to the feeder and drink. Instinctively, Ravin lowered the feeder, helped the little guy drink, and gave him room to rest.

Something in my heart told me that if he just got some sugar water, some rest, and some love, he’d be totally fine.

When the hummingbird regained his energy, he began to fly off, but not before acknowledging the four hours spend with Ravin.

I let him sit on the feeder inside for about 4 hours. Just watching him. I felt like I was witnessing a miracle. Then after about 4 hours, he gave me a kiss right before he flew away.