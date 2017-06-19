Laughing Squid

A Compact Wingsland S6 Pocket Drone That Produces Incredible 4K HD Views

Wingsland S6 4K Pocket Drone

The Wingsland S6 is a compact drone that “fits in your pocket and produces incredible 4K HD views.” A black and yellow editions of the drone are available to purchase from the Laughing Squid store for $299.99 (40% off retail price).

Take to the skies anywhere with the Wingsland S6, the phone-sized drone that fits in your pocket and produces incredible 4K HD views. With intelligent flight control modes and intuitive control right from your smartphone, you can go for a spontaneous flight around the neighborhood whenever you’d like.

– Compatible w/ iOS or Android
– Intelligent flight control modes including follow me & point-of-interest modes
– 360º panoramic photo mode lets you take incredible 13 MP photos
– Automatic takeoff & landing simplifies the most complicated parts of flying
– Fits in your pocket thanks to the compact, folding design
– Up to 10 minutes of flight time

Wingsland S6 Outdoor

