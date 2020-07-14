WindowSwap, A Wonderful Way To See the World Through Other People’s Windows While Stuck at Home



Stockholm, Sweden

At this time when travel is limited, WindowSwap is a wonderful way to experience what others see from their homes around the world. Anyone can virtually go from Stockholm, Sweden to Brooklyn, New York to Munich, Germany to Denver, Colorado, etc. with just a simple click from their own home.

A little side project from @thebadagas and me:

https://t.co/Np59uj9amF

Open a new window somewhere in the world.

Hope this place on the internet helps reduce your lockdown blues in some small way, too.

(Works best on desktop) pic.twitter.com/C325pX3bva — Sonali Ranjit (@thecoookielady) June 5, 2020

Window Swap was created by Sonali Ranjit and Vaishnav Balasubramaniam, both of whom are travelers that are feeling the lack of experiencing the world from having to stay in place.

Let’s face it. We are all stuck indoors. And it’s going to be a while till we travel again. Window Swap is here to fill that deep void in our wanderlust hearts by allowing us to look through someone else’s window, somewhere in the world, for a while. Let’s travel without moving for now. Let’s window swap.

Those who wish to submit their own window view to the mix can do so by sending a 10 minute video.

We need all the window views we can get. So, please send yours to qunaliaa@gmail.com. A 10-minute, horizontal HD video of your window and frame, with your name and location for credits. Horizontal, vertical, square, round or decorative, all kinds of windows are welcome!



Brooklyn, New York



Munich, Germany



Denver, Colorado



Rochester, New York



Bangalore, India



Parkstein, Germany



Singapore



Bordeaux, France



Dundee, Scotland

via Recommendo