fbpx

Laughing Squid

A daily dose of art, culture and technology.

WindowSwap, A Wonderful Way To See the World Through Other People’s Windows While Stuck at Home

by on

Window Swap Stockholm
Stockholm, Sweden

At this time when travel is limited, WindowSwap is a wonderful way to experience what others see from their homes around the world. Anyone can virtually go from Stockholm, Sweden to Brooklyn, New York to Munich, Germany to Denver, Colorado, etc. with just a simple click from their own home.

Window Swap was created by Sonali Ranjit and Vaishnav Balasubramaniam, both of whom are travelers that are feeling the lack of experiencing the world from having to stay in place.

Let’s face it. We are all stuck indoors. And it’s going to be a while till we travel again. Window Swap is here to fill that deep void in our wanderlust hearts by allowing us to look through someone else’s window, somewhere in the world, for a while. Let’s travel without moving for now. Let’s window swap.

Those who wish to submit their own window view to the mix can do so by sending a 10 minute video.

We need all the window views we can get. So, please send yours to qunaliaa@gmail.com. A 10-minute, horizontal HD video of your window and frame, with your name and location for credits. Horizontal, vertical, square, round or decorative, all kinds of windows are welcome!

Window Swap Brooklyn
Brooklyn, New York

Window Swap Munich
Munich, Germany


Denver, Colorado

Window Swap Rochester NY
Rochester, New York

Window Swap Bangalore India
Bangalore, India

Window Swap Parkstein Germany
Parkstein, Germany

Window Swap Singapore
Singapore

Window Swap Bordeaux France
Bordeaux, France

Window Swap Dundee Scotland
Dundee, Scotland

via Recommendo


Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook and Twitter






Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Newsletter | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy
© 1995-2020 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved