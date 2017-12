Today we took a look at how Jolly Confusing the English language can be!!

Josh and Ollie, known collectively known as Jolly as well as the “ Korean Englishmen “, hilariously examined the English language and many of its quirks. Citing the number of homonyms (tear), homophones (tier), homographs (tear vs. tear) unusual letter combinations (enough) and conflicting definitions (nonplussed), Jolly declared English to be the most difficult and confusing language to learn.

