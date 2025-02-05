What Would Happen If Extinct Creatures Survived and Kept Evolving Through Modern Day

Peter Schmiedchen of the Canadian series What If? pondered what might happen if insects, reptiles (Titanoboa), sharks (Megalodon), and various dinosaurs that were rendered extinct by various natural disasters, had actually survived and kept on evolving through modern day and how our world as we know it would change.

Evolution is a mysterious puzzle that only time knows the answers to. If we reverse the course of one event like the Collision of the Chicxulub, well there’s basically no limit to how different your world could be today. Which makes me wonder what would happen if an asteroid the same size hit Earth today or maybe a bigger asteroid? Well that’s a story for another “What If?”.