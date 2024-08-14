What Might Happen If All the Oceans on Earth Were Drained and Then Teleported to Mars

As part of their ongoing “What If?” series, Randall Munroe of xkcd and Henry Reich of MinutePhysics explained what might happen if all of the oceans on Earth were drained and then teleported to Mars. Narrator Munroe explained that the incoming water would completely change the environment of the Red Planet.

Suppose you did drain earth’s oceans and dumped the water on top of the Curiosity rover, how would Mars change as the water accumulated?

The Original Video About Draining the Earth’s Oceans

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

