What Might Happen If All the Oceans on Earth Were Drained and Then Teleported to Mars

As part of their ongoing “What If?” series, Randall Munroe of xkcd and Henry Reich of MinutePhysics explained what might happen if all of the oceans on Earth were drained and then teleported to Mars. Narrator Munroe explained that the incoming water would completely change the environment of the Red Planet.

Suppose you did drain earth’s oceans and dumped the water on top of the Curiosity rover, how would Mars change as the water accumulated?