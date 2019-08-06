What the Names of Countries Around the World Taste Like According a Person With Synaesthesia

Travel blogger Rick Shaw asked Scottish author Julie McDowall to interpret a world map through the lens of her synaesthesia, the ability to uses one sense to describe another. MacDowall quite descriptively assigned a specific taste to the name of each country around the world and to the continents in general.

Synaesthesia is a condition which affects the senses and automatically joins two senses together, making people associate words and objects with tastes, colours, smells, etc. In this case, words are associated with a taste. …Results ranged from Moldova tasting like ‘soft toffee which is slightly stale’, to Australia tasting like ‘a cold and slightly squashed sausage roll’, while Colombia tastes like the ‘legs of a wooden puppet’.

