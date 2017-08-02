A Bearded Comedian Fondly Remembers the Slovenly Cat Who Unexpectedly Came Into His Life

With help of animation, the very bearded Emmett Montgomery, a standup comic and writer, fondly remembered Walter, the stinky, slovenly cat who was unexpectedly left with his family. Walter was very fat, angry, had trouble meowing and didn’t like being touched. Yet after a while, Walter began to warm up to Emmett and Emmett to Walter. The two spent lots of time together and there for each other at crucial times. Once things settled down, Walter began to lose weight, meow normally and cuddle with to his humans for the rest of his days. On that sad day when he lost the use of his legs, Walter was brought to the vet to be put out of his misery. As he passed away, however, he left Emmett with a gift by which to remember him.

One day, the day before my birthday, I woke up.He had lost the use of his back legs and he had crawled under the bed and we realized it was time for us to say goodbye to him. And as he got that shot and sitting there, just realizing that this chapter of our life had ended. The most vile fart that I have ever experienced in my life escaped and I like to think that that was him going to whatever glorious hell that cats rule over and that was the best way to say goodbye to him…