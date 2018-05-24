An Animation Exploring the Visual History of Light

The Atlantic animator and producer Atthar Mirza created a fascinating two-minute video that explores the visual history of light. It covers everything from wood fires by early man to modern day hydrogen fusion.

400,000 years ago, humans and Neanderthals discovered fire. This ignited a relationship between people and photons that changed the course of mankind—and continues to evolve to this day. Take a tour through the visual history of light in the video above, and read below for further information on the inventions. (read more)