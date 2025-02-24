How Researchers Are Using AI to Learn How Spanish Carrion Crows Communicate With Each Other

A team of researchers at the University of León in Spain and Earth Species Project, are using AI programs to learn how carrion crows communicate with each other. The sounds they were working with were not easily heard by the human ear, so in analyzing these sounds, the researchers are hopeful for humans to join in on the conversation at some point in the future.

The team …used AI to analyse the sounds and group them together. The researchers hope is to one day be able to understand the meaning of the birds’ vocalisations and perhaps even try to speak their language.