How a Universal Basic Income Program Can Help to Eliminate Poverty in a Sustainable Manner

In a very prescient animated essay, The ever-insightful Kurzgesagt explains how establishing basic income program (UBI) amongst the population can help to create a sustainable way to eliminate poverty, help to close yawning wage gaps and perhaps even reduce government spending.
We need to think about what kind of UBI we want and what we’re prepared to give up to pay for it. The potential is huge. It might be the most promising model to sustainably eliminate poverty. It might seriously reduce the amount of desperation in the world and make us all much less stressed out.