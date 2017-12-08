How a Universal Basic Income Program Can Help to Eliminate Poverty in a Sustainable Manner

We need to think about what kind of UBI we want and what we’re prepared to give up to pay for it. The potential is huge. It might be the most promising model to sustainably eliminate poverty. It might seriously reduce the amount of desperation in the world and make us all much less stressed out.

In a very prescient animated essay, The ever-insightful Kurzgesagt explains how establishing basic income program (UBI) amongst the population can help to create a sustainable way to eliminate poverty, help to close yawning wage gaps and perhaps even reduce government spending.

Related Laughing Squid Posts

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!