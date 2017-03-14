Unique Outdoor Wooden Barrel-Shaped Saunas

Almost Heaven Saunas has created a gorgeous collection of unique wooden barrel-shaped saunas designed to be used outdoors. Their signature Barrel Sauna, Canopy Barrel Sauna, and extra-large Grandview Barrel Sauna are available to purchase in a variety of lumber types from the Almost Heaven Saunas website.

Almost Heaven Saunas’ signature outdoor sauna models are made from the finest softwoods that are handpicked by our lumber experts. Our simple barrel-shaped home saunas are highly effective, providing maximum usable space and allowing the sauna to heat quickly and efficiently. This attractive design comes in a variety of sizes to suit your personal and landscaping needs. Your unit will arrive in the form of a sauna kit, which can be easily assembled over the course of an afternoon.