How the Umbrella Evolved From Royal Privilege Into an Everyday Accessory

Simple Things – Surprising Histories explores how the umbrella, once reserved exclusively for royalty, evolved into a standard everyday accessory.

We explore the surprising origin of umbrellas and how a simple rain shield evolved from a royal symbol into an everyday necessity.

They also examined the history of the umbrella, the fascinating cultural shifts that took place, and the intense public opposition that transformed this seemingly innocent tool from a bold social statement into a common functional object.

The umbrella is one of the most ordinary objects in modern life, but its history is far stranger than most people realize.