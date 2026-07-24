Tourist Attractions With Restricted Access Due to Visitors Disappearing
Animator Chill Dude Explains looked into several tourist attractions where access has been severely limited due to the danger they pose, including visitors disappearing.
Tourist Attractions They Shut Down Because Visitors Kept Vanishing
Locations include the Island of the Dolls in Xochimilco, Mexico, the Paris Catacombs, North Sentinel Island in India, the Darién Gap in Panama, the Maze District of Canyonlands in Utah, Jacob’s Well in Texas, and the Door to Hell in Turkmenistan.