Tourist Attractions With Restricted Access Due to Visitors Disappearing

Animator Chill Dude Explains looked into several tourist attractions where access has been severely limited due to the danger they pose, including visitors disappearing.

Tourist Attractions They Shut Down Because Visitors Kept Vanishing

Locations include the Island of the Dolls in  Xochimilco, Mexico, the Paris Catacombs, North Sentinel Island in India, the Darién Gap in Panama, the Maze District of Canyonlands in Utah, Jacob’s Well in Texas, and the Door to Hell in Turkmenistan.

Tourist Attractions Vanishing Visitors

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Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

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