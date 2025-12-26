Jeremy Clarkson and James May of ‘Top Gear’ Search for the First Car With a Modern Control Layout

Renowned motoring journalists Jeremy Clarkson and James May went on a search for the very first car that has the same control layout as modern automobiles in a 2007 episode of the BBC Two program Top Gear.

They tested out a variety of cars from around the world, including the Benz Patent-Motorwagen, the Royal Enfield, the De Dion-Bouton, the Stevens-Duryea, and the Ford Model T. In the end, however, it was both the Cadillac Type 53 and the Austin 7 that really matched their specific requirements.