Too Many Zoos, Lucky Chops, and High & Mighty Brass Band Perform Badass Brooklyn Cover of ‘I Will Survive’

New York City horn bands Lucky Chops and High & Mighty Brass Band joined Too Many Zoos along the sidewalks of Crown Heights, Brooklyn to perform a pretty badass horn cover of the classic Gloria Gaynor anthem “I Will Survive”.

It appears that the bands will be performing together on a special cruise around New York City on May 13, 2022.

Do you like brass??? Do you like booty shaking?!? WELL YOU ARE IN LUCK!!! On Friday, May 13th you can catch us setting into the sunset with the crew over at @TooManyZooz! The Liberty Belle is Manhattan’s largest classic-style river boat and it’s going to be the perfect setting for a party you don’t want to miss!!!