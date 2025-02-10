Warner Bros. Is Streaming Classic Episodes of ‘Tom and Jerry’ to Celebrate the Cartoon’s 85th Anniversary

Warner Brothers and Warner Bros. Kids are streaming classic episodes of Tom and Jerry to celebrate the 85th anniversary of the iconic cat and mouse cartoon.

This month, Tom and Jerry turn 85! Celebrate all month long with classic full episodes streaming around the clock! Tune into Warner Bros. Kids for more from your favorite cat and mouse duo!

Here are some of the classic episodes being featured

The Zoot Cat

The Mouse Comes to Dinner

Flirty Birdy

Quiet Please

Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Mouse

Kitty Foiled

Professor Tom

Polka-Dot Puss

Saturday Evening Puss

Texas Tom

The Framed Cat

The Duck Doctor

The Two Mouseketeers

Smitten Kitten

Little Runaway

Cruise Cat

The Dog House

The Missing Mouse Puppy Tale

Downhearted Duckling

Touché, Pussy Cat!

Designs on Jerry

Busy Buddies

Blue Cat Blues

Tall in the Trap

Snowbody Loves Me

via Kraftfuttermischwerk

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

