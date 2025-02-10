Warner Bros. Is Streaming Classic Episodes of ‘Tom and Jerry’ to Celebrate the Cartoon’s 85th Anniversary

Warner Brothers and Warner Bros. Kids are streaming classic episodes of Tom and Jerry to celebrate the 85th anniversary of the iconic cat and mouse cartoon.

This month, Tom and Jerry turn 85! Celebrate all month long with classic full episodes streaming around the clock! Tune into Warner Bros. Kids for more from your favorite cat and mouse duo!

Here are some of the classic episodes being featured

The Zoot Cat The Mouse Comes to Dinner Flirty Birdy Quiet Please Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Mouse Kitty Foiled Professor Tom Polka-Dot Puss Saturday Evening Puss Texas Tom The Framed Cat The Duck Doctor The Two Mouseketeers Smitten Kitten Little Runaway Cruise Cat The Dog House The Missing Mouse Puppy Tale Downhearted Duckling Touché, Pussy Cat! Designs on Jerry Busy Buddies Blue Cat Blues Tall in the Trap Snowbody Loves Me

via Kraftfuttermischwerk