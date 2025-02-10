Warner Bros. Is Streaming Classic Episodes of ‘Tom and Jerry’ to Celebrate the Cartoon’s 85th Anniversary
Warner Brothers and Warner Bros. Kids are streaming classic episodes of Tom and Jerry to celebrate the 85th anniversary of the iconic cat and mouse cartoon.
This month, Tom and Jerry turn 85! Celebrate all month long with classic full episodes streaming around the clock! Tune into Warner Bros. Kids for more from your favorite cat and mouse duo!
Here are some of the classic episodes being featured
The Zoot Cat
The Mouse Comes to Dinner
Flirty Birdy
Quiet Please
Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Mouse
Kitty Foiled
Professor Tom
Polka-Dot Puss
Saturday Evening Puss
Texas Tom
The Framed Cat
The Duck Doctor
The Two Mouseketeers
Smitten Kitten
Little Runaway
Cruise Cat
The Dog House
The Missing Mouse Puppy Tale
Downhearted Duckling
Touché, Pussy Cat!
Designs on Jerry
Busy Buddies
Blue Cat Blues
Tall in the Trap
Snowbody Loves Me