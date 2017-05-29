Laughing Squid

How to Make a Tiny House Out of Matchsticks Without Using Glue and Then Burn It Down

The Q channel demonstrates how to build a house out of matchsticks, without the use of any glue, and then burn it down to the ground in a spectacular fashion.

via The Awesomer

