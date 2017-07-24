Laughing Squid

Thor, Hulk, Loki, and Valkyrie Join Forces to Save Asgard in New ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Trailer

Marvel has released a new trailer for Thor: Ragnarok, their upcoming superhero film directed by Taika Waititi that will be a sequel to Thor and Thor: The Dark World. The thrilling new trailer find Thor (Chris Hemsworth) teaming up with Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Loki (Tom Hiddleston), and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) to battle Hela (Cate Blanchett), the goddess of death, and save Asgard from impending doom. Thor: Ragnarok, which takes place after the events of Avengers: Age of Ultron, is scheduled to crush its way into theaters on November 3rd, 2017.

