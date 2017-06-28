The Inventor of the First Camera Phone Shares the Story of Its Invention Twenty Years Ago

Conscious Minds, a creative content studio with locations in Los Angeles, California and Portland, Oregon, have created a very thoughtful documentary about how Phillipe Kahn invented the first camera phone in 1997, with help from his very pregnant wife. Little did the Kahns realize then how big a mark they would be making on modern history.

On June 11th, 1997, Philippe Kahn created the first camera phone solution to share pictures instantly on public networks. The impetus for this invention was the birth of Kahn’s daughter, when he jerry-rigged a mobile phone with a digital camera and sent photos in real time. In 2016 Time Magazine included Kahn’s first camera phone photo in their list of the 100 most influential photos of all time.

via Vimeo Staff Picks