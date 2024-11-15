Rescued Swan Follows His Adopted Human Everywhere He Goes

A beautiful swan named Totó follows his adopted human Gabor Rigó everywhere he goes, whether its to the market, the park or the gym, and this possessive bird doesn’t let anyone come near without express permission.

They go on exciting adventures all over town… some of their favorite places might surprise you!

Rigó, who works at a wildlife park in Keszthely, Hungary, rescued an egg that had fallen from a nest during a storm. Gabor took the egg home, carefully oversaw the hatching and raised Totó to be the devoted swan he is.

Totó and Gabor have been best friends ever since the day Totó hatched.