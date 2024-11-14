Woodworker Finds 115 Stuffed Animals Used As Insulation in the Walls of a Farmhouse He’s Renovating

Woodworker Connor Nijsse opened up a wall of a farmhouse he was renovating on Vancouver Island and found that the previous owners had used stuffed animals as insulation. Luckily, the plushies were behind a wall of plastic wrap, which protected them from destruction. It was an unusual construction choice that eventually led to a wonderful surprise.

Stuff you find when renovating

@c.c.woodwork

Part 2 – 110 stuffed animals used as insulation #stuffedanimals #renovatingourhome #fthisfarm

? MILLION DOLLAR BABY (VHS) – Tommy Richman

There were 115 stuffed animals in the wall. Nijsse is sending individual plushies to people around the world who have contacted him directly through social media. He plans to continue until all have found new homes.

Here’s an update of what’s remaining after shipping some across the world.

@c.c.woodwork

From 115 down to 75! Here’s an update of what’s remaining after shipping some across the world ? #stuffedanimals

? original sound – Connor Nijsse – Connor Nijsse
@c.c.woodwork

Another update on our furry finds! #stuffedanimals

? original sound – Connor Nijsse
Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

Recent Posts