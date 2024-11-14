Woodworker Finds 115 Stuffed Animals Used As Insulation in the Walls of a Farmhouse He’s Renovating

Woodworker Connor Nijsse opened up a wall of a farmhouse he was renovating on Vancouver Island and found that the previous owners had used stuffed animals as insulation. Luckily, the plushies were behind a wall of plastic wrap, which protected them from destruction. It was an unusual construction choice that eventually led to a wonderful surprise.

Stuff you find when renovating

There were 115 stuffed animals in the wall. Nijsse is sending individual plushies to people around the world who have contacted him directly through social media. He plans to continue until all have found new homes.

Here’s an update of what’s remaining after shipping some across the world.