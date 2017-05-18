Laughing Squid

A Star Wars Stormtrooper Helmet Chocolate Cake

On a sci-fi episode of How To Cake It, host Yolanda Gampp demonstrated how to make a Star Wars cake out chocolate cake that looks like a stormtrooper helmet.

