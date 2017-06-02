Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Making Fun of State Word Maps

by at on

State World Map

xkcd pokes fun at the popular trend of state word maps based on random search data.

Advertisements




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.