Sneaky Squirrel Steals a Cupcake From a Set of Four That Were Delivered to a Doorstep

Casey Bard went outside to pick up a delivery that had been left on his doorstep. A friend had sent over a set of four cupcakes for his twins’ birthday, but when Bard looked inside the delivery bag, there were only three left. While wondering what happened to the fourth, Bard looked up and saw a sneaky squirrel in a tree who was very neatly chomping on the stolen cupcake without a care in the world. It appears that porch pirates come in all shapes, sizes, and species.

Let’s see what we got sent. It looks like somebody already had their way with our cupcakes. I think we’re missing one. Wonder where the cupcake went? …You gotta be kidding me.