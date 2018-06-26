Australian Graffiti Artist Explains How He Creates a Vivid 3D Neon Sign Effect Solely Using Spray Paint

Straker, a talented graffiti artist from Perth, Western Australia shared with Art Insider how he creates his distinctively 3D neon sign effect solely using 2D spray paint. Part of what makes Straker’s pieces so vivid, is his understanding of how sign makers bend finite neon tubes to create a specific design and limits his lines similarly.

Whenever I’m creating a neon piece, I’m doing it true to how a neon sign maker would create it. You don’t have an infinite length of line, you kind of have to think about if I were bending this, how would it work? So I like to, yeah, really kind of put myself in their shoes.