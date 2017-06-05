Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

SpongeBob Sings ‘War Pigs’ by Black Sabbath

by at on

Movie Munchies brilliantly edited clips from SpongeBob SquarePants making it appear that SpongeBob and his friends are performing the classic Black Sabbath song “War Pigs”.

Advertisements




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.