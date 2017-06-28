Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Spider-Man Drops From the Ceiling Surprising Unsuspecting Customers at a NYC Starbucks

by at on

To celebrate Spider-Man: Homecoming swinging into theaters this week, Sony Pictures set up hidden cameras at a Starbucks in New York City and watched as Spider-Man dropped down from the ceiling to grab his coffee and surprise unsuspecting customers.

Spider-Man Drops in and Surprises Unsuspecting Customers at a New York City Starbucks


Related Laughing Squid Posts






  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.