Spider-Man Drops From the Ceiling Surprising Unsuspecting Customers at a NYC Starbucks

To celebrate Spider-Man: Homecoming swinging into theaters this week, Sony Pictures set up hidden cameras at a Starbucks in New York City and watched as Spider-Man dropped down from the ceiling to grab his coffee and surprise unsuspecting customers.
Justin Page
