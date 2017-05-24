Peter Parker Tests Out His New High Tech Suit in the Third Trailer for Spider-Man: Homecoming

Marvel released the third trailer for Spider-Man: Homecoming, the upcoming second reboot of the Spider-Man film franchise directed by Jon Watts. The exciting trailer features Peter Parker (Tom Holland) testing out his new high-tech suit while also trying to prove himself as a superhero. Spider-Man: Homecoming will be swinging into theaters on July 7th, 2017.

Following the events of Captain America: Civil War, Peter Parker, with the help of his mentor Tony Stark, tries to balance his life as an ordinary high school student in Queens, New York City with fighting crime as his superhero alter ego Spider-Man as a new threat, the Vulture, emerges.