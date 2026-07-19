The Hidden Charm of Spaces Between Buildings

Author Isaac Marion toured the urban crannies of his Bellingham, Washington neighborhood, noting how these charming hidden spaces hold a great deal of accumulated history, mostly because they are rarely seen and often overlooked.

Crannies are cracks between places that are too narrow to be occupied. …I have a strange attraction to spaces that aren’t meant to be noticed. I love observing their accidental accumulations …All that trash is a time capsule, decades old. …lost eras hidden in these narrow museums