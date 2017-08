The stove in this video is an excellent little wood stove that burns fuel cleanly, and unlike DIY alcohol stoves can burn for long periods of time without needing to be extinguished to refuel. I also prefer wood stoves over alcohol because you don’t need to carry fuel with you, sticks are a renewable resource you can find almost anywhere.

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!