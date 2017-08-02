Are You Living an Insta Lie? How Photos on Social Media Don’t Always Offer the Entire Truth

“Are You Living an Insta Lie?” is a really insightful video by the anti-bullying organization Ditch the Label, which tackles the saccharin existence of highly coordinated photos that are posted on Instagram to incite envy or admiration in others (an Insta Lie). Similar to the 2015 Chompoo Baritone project, the video proves once again that social media may present a wonderful photo, but in reality, it never offers the entire truth.

If you’re guilty of living an Insta Lie or know somebody that is, then this video is most certainly for you. We’re partnering up with boohoo.com to call out some of the funniest and most common Insta Lie’s posted on social media.

Insta Lie: an intentionally false representation of real life on social media. Examples include:

1.) Tagging an edited and made-up selfie with #IWokeUpLikeThis;

2.) Taking a million selfies before deciding on just one to post as #Effortless ?;

3.) Going all the way to Starbucks, buying a coffee and opening up your Macbook – taking a photo of your #WorkSpace, closing your Macbook and then going back home;

4.) Using filters to edit your travel photos – making them literally look #Unreal