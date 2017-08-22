Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

So Much for So Little, A 1949 Chuck Jones Cartoon That Promotes the Benefits of Public Healthcare

by at on

Local Health Official

In 1949, legendary animator Chuck Jones created “So Much for So Little“, an Oscar-winning government produced animated short that makes the case for public healthcare. This care consisted of doctors, nurses and sanitation personnel who would work together to ensure that infant mortality rates were lowered, ensure proper vaccinations were received and every child had what he or she needed in order to grow up healthy and start a family of their own, all for only three cents a week. The story is told through a baby named John Emerson Jones, Jr. who may have or may not have grown up to have those things.

Before the cartoon ends, however, it returns to John as a baby, reminding the audience that John needs proper healthcare to survive. The cartoon then states that if every American paid just three cents a week, sufficient healthcare could be provided for John and babies everywhere.

via Open Culture, Boing Boing

Related Laughing Squid Posts






Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!



Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.
Back to Top of Blog
© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved. Privacy Policy