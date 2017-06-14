Laughing Squid

Snoop Dogg Hilariously Narrates Planet Earth II Scene Where a Baby Iguana Escapes From Snakes

During a reptile edition of “Plizzanet Earth” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Snoop Dogg hilariously narrated a segment from BBC‘s Planet Earth II featuring a baby marine iguana desperately trying to escape from a nest of snakes.


