The Smashing Pumpkins Song ‘1979’ Reimagined in the Distinct Style of Joy Division

Musician Desmond Doom quite cleverly reimagined the angsty Smashing Pumpkins song “1979” in the distinct musical style of Joy Division. The result is very effective and somewhat reminiscent of the New Order song “Ceremony”

If Joy Division wrote “1979” by The Smashing Pumpkins.

Here’s the original Smashing Pumpkins single.

Here’s New Order “Ceremony” for reference.

via Kraftfuttermischwerk