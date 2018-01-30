For part five of their The Super Slow Show, Gavin Free and Dan Gruchy of The Slow Mo Guys teamed up with special guest Mayim Bialik (The Big Bang Theory, Blossom) to smash objects, drinks, and food with rare earth magnets in 4K slow motion.
