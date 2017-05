YouTuber Bernie Barringer captured via hidden camera, the incredible and rare sight of an America black bear waking up and slowly emerging from his Minnesota den after months of hibernation. The very drowsy ursine made a number of attempts before fully surfacing.

A Minnesota bear emerges from his den beginning in late Febraury, then spends a lot of time lounging around for nearly a month before leaving the den area for the spring.

via Digg