Mischievous Greenland Sled Dog Steals AP News 360° Camera and Turns It Into an Expensive Chew Toy

Associated Press News journalist Emma Burrows recounted a very funny story in which a Greenland sled dog got hold of a 360° camera that belonged AP photographer Evgeniy Maloletka and used it as an expensive chew toy. The who dog was playing with the camera also inadvertently pressed record, giving a unique look into the lives of sled dogs. The camera was recovered in the dead of night and was surprisingly still in good shape.

In the pitch black, we went back to search for it and had little hope of finding it. But I spotted some dogs running away from the place we thought we’d left it earlier and thought ‘may as well follow them,’ and then there it was! And, even better, the dog had hit record!