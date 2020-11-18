Frustrated Shiba Inu Gets a Bit Testy With the Hiding Hot Dog in a Homemade Game of Whack-A-Mole

A playful Shiba Inu named Fizzgig was playing a homemade game of Whack-A-Mole where his human poked a hot dog through the various holes and then pulled it back. Sadly, after a few minutes, Fizzgig got frustrated with the game and rather testy with each of his canine siblings because he couldn’t capture the tasty treat in front of him.

Fizzgig is a very vocal Shiba who only made it about two minutes playing with the whack-a-mole game we made for our dogs before yelling at all of us about his frustrations. … All-in-all it was a happy ending, after he got upset we calmed everyone down and they all got some hot dog.