‘Severance’ Characters Turned Into Babies

Visual creator JunkboxAI turned the characters of “Severance” into babies using a combination of art and AI. Every face, which is incredibly recognizable as is the background, has a bit of cuteness that may not be otherwise present. Also included with the cast is a babyfied version of Ben Stiller, who is one of the show’s directors and executive producers.

Little Severance.

JunkboxAI is supporting kids with critical illnesses through the sale of his book Junkbox Babies, which features baby portraits of sitcom characters and others.

This one-of-a-kind book takes babyfication to a whole new level, featuring stunningly cute, weirdly realistic, and slightly unsettling baby versions of the characters and personalities you love (and maybe fear)

Other Shows as Babies