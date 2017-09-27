Laughing Squid

The Seabreacher, A Semi-Submersible Watercraft Available In the Shape of a Shark, Dolphin, or Whale

by at on

A post shared by SEABREACHER (@theseabreacher) on

The Seabreacher is a custom built two seat semi-submersible watercraft, designed and developed by Innespace Productions, that is available as a shark, a dolphin, a whale, or any other requested creation.

Unlike conventional watercraft that only operate on a two dimensional plane, the Seabreacher operates more like an aircraft with full three axis of control – pitch, roll, and yaw. This allows the vessel to carve left and right, jump over, dive under, and cut though the waves. Our latest model is even capable of 360 degree barrel rolls on the water!

The hand sticks move forward and backwards and are connected to the front wing on the corresponding side. If you push them both forward, they move both wings down and it sucks the center of the craft under water. If you pull them both back the boat will get up on the plane. If you push one forward and pull one back it will roll the boat to the side and vice versa rolls to the other side. (read more)

A post shared by SEABREACHER (@theseabreacher) on

A post shared by SEABREACHER (@theseabreacher) on

A post shared by SEABREACHER (@theseabreacher) on

A post shared by SEABREACHER (@theseabreacher) on

A post shared by SEABREACHER (@theseabreacher) on

A post shared by SEABREACHER (@theseabreacher) on

A post shared by SEABREACHER (@theseabreacher) on

via Thrillist


