Two Enormous Sea Lions Almost Sink the Small Boat That’s Giving Them a Ride Across Puget Sound

While out on Puget Sound in Olympia, Washington, Spawn Fly Fish captured the hilarious sight of two enormous sea lions catching a ride atop a small fishing boat. The combined weight of these giant pinnipeds caused the stern of the boat to sink lower and lower into the water, yet it did not go down.

Sam L, another witness to this hilarious sight, also shared a video, which included some encouraging words to the owner of the boat.

Landon, if you’re watching this video, I’m sorry about your boat mate.

via Geekologie