Courageous Man Sets Guinness World Record for Juggling Four Samurai Swords

Juggling expert Josh Horton of Jake & Josh set a new Guinness World Record for the most samurai swords juggled on November 3rd, 2017 at The ART Factory warehouse in Paterson, New Jersey. He was able to juggle a total of four dangerous swords. The same day, Horton also set the record for the most torches juggled on a balance board and the longest duration juggling five footballs.
