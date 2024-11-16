A Fluffy Samoyed in a Backpack Loves to Ride the New York City Subway With His Human

Due to ongoing MTA rules stating that pets on the New York City subway “must be in a bag or other container and carried in a way that doesn’t annoy other riders”, a fluffy Samoyed named Lumi happily rides the train in a pack that is strapped onto his human’s back. It’s quite a sight to see, as Lumi’s front paws and even her head slump over onto his human’s shoulders.

The NYC subway: where the big dawgs hangout. What would you do if you saw us on your morning commute in NYC?

Lumi Loves His Backpack