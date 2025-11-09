A Grand Tour Inside the Famous Guinness Brewery at Saint James Gate in Dublin, Ireland

Jonathan Mitchell of Get ‘Er Brewed met with Guinness global brand ambassador Padraig Fox to take a grand tour inside the famed brewery that sits proudly at St. James Gate in Dublin, Ireland.

Get ready for a behind-the-scenes look at one of the most famous breweries in the world. Follow us behind the gates of the 60-acre site in Dublin City Centre as we explore the brewhouses used throughout history by Guinness. See firsthand how they roast their roast barley in the roast house and learn about their brewing process.

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.



