A Grand Tour Inside the Famous Guinness Brewery at Saint James Gate in Dublin, Ireland

Jonathan Mitchell of Get ‘Er Brewed met with Guinness global brand ambassador Padraig Fox to take a grand tour inside the famed brewery that sits proudly at St. James Gate in Dublin, Ireland.

Get ready for a behind-the-scenes look at one of the most famous breweries in the world. Follow us behind the gates of the 60-acre site in Dublin City Centre as we explore the brewhouses used throughout history by Guinness. See firsthand how they roast their roast barley in the roast house and learn about their brewing process.