A Delightful Rube Goldberg Perfect Picnic Machine

The very talented Steve Price and the puzzle-building team behind Sprice Machines built a delightful Rube Goldberg machine that takes all the fixings for a perfect picnic in the park out of the basket and onto a blanket, albeit in a rather circuitous fashion.

I made a machine that automatically sets up a picnic! Sandwich, apple, grapes, wine, and even a rose – perfect date unlocked.