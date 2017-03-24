Laughing Squid

Ross Marquand Impersonates a Bunch of Celebrities In His Role as Esquire Booking Intern for a Day

Master impressionist and regular Walking Dead cast member Ross Marquand worked as a booking intern for a day at Esquire, where he was able to get a record number of stars to call his editor until a sharp reporting eye discovered it was actually Marquand on the calls secretly doing impersonations. Once coming clean from his deception, however, Marquand performed a brilliant round of his incredible impressions for all the staff, out in the open.

