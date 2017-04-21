Laughing Squid

Robot Chicken Reveals How Starbucks Got Their Iconic Twin-Tailed Mermaid Logo

Robot Chicken Reveals How Starbucks Got Their Iconic Twin-Tailed Mermaid Logo

In 2012, Adult Swim released a sneak peek clip for season 6 of Robot Chicken that revealed how Starbucks got their iconic twin-tailed mermaid logo. Sacrifices were made during a photo shoot that went awry.

