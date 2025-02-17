Richard Wright Explains How a Miles Davis Chord Inspired the Pink Floyd Song ‘Breathe (In the Air)’

The great Richard Wright explains how the Miles Davis song “All Blues” inspired a specific chord change in the classic Pink Floyd song “Breathe (In the Air)”. Essentially, Wright was looking for a way to musically travel from G to E minor in the most seamless way possible and remembered Davis’ chords.

There’s a certain chord which is that is totally down to a chord I had heard on actually Miles Davis album when we’re doing “Breathe”. We got to G and how do you get to e again. I remember this chord (B7) and I remember working it out out at home listeing n to the record and I just thought (D7#9).